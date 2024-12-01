Renewed Tensions: Russian and Syrian Jets Bomb Idlib in Escalating Conflict

Idlib, a city held by rebels in northern Syria, endured a second consecutive day of aerial assaults by Russian and Syrian forces as part of a strategy to regain control over insurgent-held territories, Syrian military sources reported.

According to residents, one high-intensity strike targeted a densely populated residential area in Idlib, a city home to about four million people living in provisional shelters. Rescuers on-site reported at least four fatalities and multiple injuries.

Syrian and Russian authorities maintain that their operations aim exclusively at insurgent hideouts, denying attacks on civilians. The situation remains tense as Assad's forces continue to grapple with opposition from powerful Turkey-backed groups and the Islamist faction Hyat Tahrir al Sham.

