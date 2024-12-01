Left Menu

Renewed Tensions: Russian and Syrian Jets Bomb Idlib in Escalating Conflict

Russian and Syrian aircraft launched a second day of strikes on rebel-held Idlib, targeting insurgents near Aleppo. The military action, aimed to recapture territories, resulted in civilian casualties. President Assad's forces, challenged by recent rebel advances, regrouped amidst ongoing international tensions, highlighting the enduring complexity of the Syrian conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 16:51 IST
Renewed Tensions: Russian and Syrian Jets Bomb Idlib in Escalating Conflict

Idlib, a city held by rebels in northern Syria, endured a second consecutive day of aerial assaults by Russian and Syrian forces as part of a strategy to regain control over insurgent-held territories, Syrian military sources reported.

According to residents, one high-intensity strike targeted a densely populated residential area in Idlib, a city home to about four million people living in provisional shelters. Rescuers on-site reported at least four fatalities and multiple injuries.

Syrian and Russian authorities maintain that their operations aim exclusively at insurgent hideouts, denying attacks on civilians. The situation remains tense as Assad's forces continue to grapple with opposition from powerful Turkey-backed groups and the Islamist faction Hyat Tahrir al Sham.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024