Andhra Pradesh Government Revokes Waqf Board to Ensure Efficiency

The Andhra Pradesh government dissolved the AP State Waqf Board to improve governance and protect Waqf properties. The decision followed the board's extended non-functionality and legal challenges. Government Order MS No. 47 establishing the board was revoked, influenced by High Court observations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-12-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 20:02 IST
Andhra Pradesh Government Revokes Waqf Board to Ensure Efficiency
The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a significant step to enhance governance and protect Waqf properties by dissolving the AP State Waqf Board. This move follows the board's longstanding non-functionality and several legal challenges over its establishment.

The state announced the immediate revocation of Government Order MS No. 47, which had previously formed the board with a mix of elected and nominated members. This decision is aimed at ensuring the board operates more efficiently, according to a statement from K Harshavardhan, the government secretary.

The decision was also influenced by observations made by the High Court in various writ petitions challenging the board's legality, underscoring the government's commitment to good governance and legal compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

