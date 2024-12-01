Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: The Controversial Fate of Kuki-Zo Youths

Ten Kuki-Zo youths were killed in a gunfight with CRPF in Manipur, as multiple bullet injuries were confirmed in post-mortem reports. Their funeral is set for December 5, amid ongoing ethnic tensions between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups over Scheduled Tribe status demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 01-12-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 21:57 IST
In a tragic development, ten Kuki-Zo youths lost their lives following an alleged encounter with the CRPF in Manipur. Post-mortem reports indicate they sustained multiple fatal bullet injuries, predominantly fired from behind.

The Manipur Police reported that these young men were believed to be suspected militants, engaged in a heated gunfight with security forces after an attack on Borobekra police station and a CRPF camp. The bodies showed signs of combat, dressed in camouflage, with most of them bearing bullet wounds across their bodies.

The incident highlights ethnic tensions in the region, exacerbated by recent violence between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups. The funeral for the deceased is scheduled for December 5, reflecting the ongoing grief and tension within the community.

