Forensic Report Intensifies Scrutiny on Ethnic Violence in Manipur
The Supreme Court was informed about a forensic report on leaked audio clips allegedly involving former Manipur CM N Biren Singh in ethnic violence. The court is considering whether to hear the plea by KOHUR or defer to the high court. The report remains sealed while evidence and testimonies are scrutinized.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court was informed on Thursday about a forensic report concerning audio clips that allegedly implicate former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the state's ethnic violence. The report is ready and will soon be submitted to the court in a sealed cover.
A bench, led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, acknowledged the submissions from both the central and state governments, deferring a hearing originally set for early May. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is expected to file the report.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust, has called for a court-monitored probe into Singh's alleged role in the violence that erupted in May 2023, leading to over 260 deaths and thousands being displaced.
(With inputs from agencies.)