Left Menu

Forensic Report Intensifies Scrutiny on Ethnic Violence in Manipur

The Supreme Court was informed about a forensic report on leaked audio clips allegedly involving former Manipur CM N Biren Singh in ethnic violence. The court is considering whether to hear the plea by KOHUR or defer to the high court. The report remains sealed while evidence and testimonies are scrutinized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 12:52 IST
Forensic Report Intensifies Scrutiny on Ethnic Violence in Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court was informed on Thursday about a forensic report concerning audio clips that allegedly implicate former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the state's ethnic violence. The report is ready and will soon be submitted to the court in a sealed cover.

A bench, led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, acknowledged the submissions from both the central and state governments, deferring a hearing originally set for early May. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is expected to file the report.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust, has called for a court-monitored probe into Singh's alleged role in the violence that erupted in May 2023, leading to over 260 deaths and thousands being displaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025