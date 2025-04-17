Forensic Report Intensifies Scrutiny on Ethnic Violence in Manipur

The Supreme Court was informed on Thursday about a forensic report concerning audio clips that allegedly implicate former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the state's ethnic violence. The report is ready and will soon be submitted to the court in a sealed cover.

A bench, led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, acknowledged the submissions from both the central and state governments, deferring a hearing originally set for early May. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is expected to file the report.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust, has called for a court-monitored probe into Singh's alleged role in the violence that erupted in May 2023, leading to over 260 deaths and thousands being displaced.

