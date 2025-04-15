Left Menu

Karnataka HC Orders Post-mortem in Controversial Encounter Case

The Karnataka High Court has ordered a post-mortem for Ritesh Kumar, a migrant laborer from Bihar, allegedly shot dead by police in Hubballi. The Court emphasized compliance with Supreme Court guidelines and ensured the body is preserved for investigations, ruling out immediate cremation.

Karnataka HC Orders Post-mortem in Controversial Encounter Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has directed a post-mortem for Ritesh Kumar, a migrant laborer from Bihar who was allegedly killed by police in an encounter in Hubballi. The case involves accusations of Kumar's involvement in the murder of a five-year-old girl, with police claiming he died while attempting to escape custody.

A division bench led by Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind heard the plea from the People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), focusing on adherence to the Supreme Court's 2014 guidelines on deaths involving police actions. The bench ordered that the procedure be conducted by two doctors and videographed to ensure transparency.

The State, represented by Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, provided assurances that the body will not be cremated but buried, allowing for exhumation if needed. The Court has issued notices for further proceedings, scheduled to continue by April 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

