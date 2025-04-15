Karnataka HC Orders Post-mortem in Controversial Encounter Case

The Karnataka High Court has directed a post-mortem for Ritesh Kumar, a migrant laborer from Bihar who was allegedly killed by police in an encounter in Hubballi. The case involves accusations of Kumar's involvement in the murder of a five-year-old girl, with police claiming he died while attempting to escape custody.

A division bench led by Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind heard the plea from the People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), focusing on adherence to the Supreme Court's 2014 guidelines on deaths involving police actions. The bench ordered that the procedure be conducted by two doctors and videographed to ensure transparency.

The State, represented by Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, provided assurances that the body will not be cremated but buried, allowing for exhumation if needed. The Court has issued notices for further proceedings, scheduled to continue by April 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)