Accusations of Ethnic Cleansing in Gaza Stir Controversy in Israel

Controversy erupts in Israel as former defense minister Moshe Yaalon alleges war crimes and ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip, attributing these to hardliners in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet. Yaalon, a known critic of Netanyahu, spoke out shortly after the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for the prime minister and former defense chief Yoav Gallant.

The Israeli government refutes Yaalon's charges. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, among others, denies the accusations, emphasizing adherence to international law. Yet, Yaalon maintains his stance, warning of a government intent on annexation and displacement in northern Gaza.

Amid the ongoing conflict that began in October 2023, Israel's military actions in Gaza have led to significant casualties and displacement. The situation remains tense as international scrutiny and internal debates over policy and ethics intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)