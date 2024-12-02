Tragic Crime Wave Strikes Ecuador: Gangs, Violence, and Unfolding Tensions

Violence in Ecuador has seen a shocking rise, as drug trafficking gangs battle for dominance. The turmoil reached new heights when police discovered 10 bodies in Guabo, a community in El Oro province.

President Daniel Noboa's response was swift, declaring a state of internal armed conflict. He labeled nearly two dozen gangs as terrorist groups to stem the tide of violence.

The origins of the victims remain uncertain, with their nationality still unconfirmed. According to Colonel Pablo Fajardo, some evidence ties them to criminal activities, indicating the complex web of crime and retribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)