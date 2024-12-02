Left Menu

Tragic Crime Wave Strikes Ecuador: Gangs, Violence, and Unfolding Tensions

Ecuador faces increasing violence, attributed to drug gangs fighting for control. Police found 10 dead bodies in Guabo, El Oro province. The crime surge led President Noboa to declare a state of conflict. Investigations suggest the victims, possibly with criminal histories, might be foreigners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 02-12-2024 01:44 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 01:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

Violence in Ecuador has seen a shocking rise, as drug trafficking gangs battle for dominance. The turmoil reached new heights when police discovered 10 bodies in Guabo, a community in El Oro province.

President Daniel Noboa's response was swift, declaring a state of internal armed conflict. He labeled nearly two dozen gangs as terrorist groups to stem the tide of violence.

The origins of the victims remain uncertain, with their nationality still unconfirmed. According to Colonel Pablo Fajardo, some evidence ties them to criminal activities, indicating the complex web of crime and retribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

