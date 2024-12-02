Tragic Loss: Young IPS Officer Harsh Bardhan Dies in Road Accident
IPS officer Harsh Bardhan, recently trained and about to begin his first posting in Hassan, Karnataka, tragically died in a road accident due to a tyre burst. The vehicle hit a house and tree after losing control. While Bardhan succumbed to his injuries, the driver sustained minor injuries.
In a tragic incident, a promising young IPS officer, Harsh Bardhan, lost his life in a road accident while en route to his inaugural assignment in Hassan district.
The accident occurred on Sunday evening when the police vehicle's tyre burst, leading it to hit a tree and a house, according to police reports. Harsh Bardhan, from the 2023 batch of the Karnataka cadre, hailed from Madhya Pradesh.
Bardhan was traveling to assume his role as a probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police. Despite receiving immediate medical attention, he succumbed to severe head injuries, while the driver escaped with minor injuries.
