Left Menu

Tension Rises as Russian Submarine Spotted in Philippine Waters

A Russian attack submarine was detected in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, causing concern for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The incident involved the Kilo-class submarine awaiting weather improvement to proceed to Vladivostok. Manila-Beijing tensions intensify over South China Sea disputes, amidst China's alliance with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 11:09 IST
Tension Rises as Russian Submarine Spotted in Philippine Waters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed significant concern on Monday following the sighting of a Russian submarine within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, describing the event as 'very worrisome.'

The incident involved a Russian Kilo-class submarine, which was identified as UFA 490, located 80 nautical miles from the western province of Occidental Mindoro. The Philippine navy frigate Jose Rizal established communication, with the Russian vessel indicating it was awaiting better weather before heading to Vladivostok. Philippine forces ensured the submarine adhered to maritime regulations while within their territory.

This development comes against a backdrop of rising tensions between Manila and Beijing over territorial claims in the South China Sea, further complicated by China's close ties with Russia. Notably, the region witnessed joint military exercises by China and Russia in the past, heightening strategic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024