Tension Rises as Russian Submarine Spotted in Philippine Waters

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed significant concern on Monday following the sighting of a Russian submarine within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, describing the event as 'very worrisome.'

The incident involved a Russian Kilo-class submarine, which was identified as UFA 490, located 80 nautical miles from the western province of Occidental Mindoro. The Philippine navy frigate Jose Rizal established communication, with the Russian vessel indicating it was awaiting better weather before heading to Vladivostok. Philippine forces ensured the submarine adhered to maritime regulations while within their territory.

This development comes against a backdrop of rising tensions between Manila and Beijing over territorial claims in the South China Sea, further complicated by China's close ties with Russia. Notably, the region witnessed joint military exercises by China and Russia in the past, heightening strategic concerns.

