Diplomatic Rift: China's Condemnation of Lithuania's Actions

In a significant diplomatic escalation, China's foreign ministry has vehemently condemned Lithuania's decision to expel three Chinese diplomats, labeling them persona non grata. The announcement came after the Lithuanian government acted last Friday without disclosing the rationale behind the move.

China's response was swift and unequivocal, highlighting its strong opposition to the expulsion and asserting its right to undertake countermeasures. The incident underscores ongoing tensions, exacerbated by Lithuania's previous actions involving Taiwan.

This diplomatic clash traces its roots back to 2021 when Lithuania opened its doors to a de facto Taiwanese embassy, prompting security concerns and the withdrawal of Lithuanian diplomats from Beijing. The unfolding situation adds strain to China-Lithuania relations within the broader context of Sino-Baltic diplomatic interactions.

