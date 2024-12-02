Left Menu

Diplomatic Rift: China's Condemnation of Lithuania's Actions

China strongly condemns Lithuania for declaring three Chinese diplomats persona non grata, without providing an explicit reason. The diplomatic fallout includes Lithuania recalling its ambassador, while China's foreign ministry asserts its right to take countermeasures, following tensions after Lithuania welcomed a Taiwan representative office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:28 IST
Diplomatic Rift: China's Condemnation of Lithuania's Actions
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant diplomatic escalation, China's foreign ministry has vehemently condemned Lithuania's decision to expel three Chinese diplomats, labeling them persona non grata. The announcement came after the Lithuanian government acted last Friday without disclosing the rationale behind the move.

China's response was swift and unequivocal, highlighting its strong opposition to the expulsion and asserting its right to undertake countermeasures. The incident underscores ongoing tensions, exacerbated by Lithuania's previous actions involving Taiwan.

This diplomatic clash traces its roots back to 2021 when Lithuania opened its doors to a de facto Taiwanese embassy, prompting security concerns and the withdrawal of Lithuanian diplomats from Beijing. The unfolding situation adds strain to China-Lithuania relations within the broader context of Sino-Baltic diplomatic interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024