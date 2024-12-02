Iranian Military Advisors: Strategic Presence in Syria
Iran maintains its military consultants in Syria upon Damascus' request amid ongoing battles with insurgent forces, as confirmed by Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.
Baghaei reiterated that the consultants are stationed as per the strategic and defense requirements of the Syrian government.
The situation underscores the ongoing partnership and complex geopolitical dynamics in the region, as Syrian forces continue to confront rebel factions.
