Iran has confirmed the presence of its military consultants in Syria at the behest of Damascus, amidst ongoing conflicts with insurgents. This revelation comes from Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry.

Baghaei reiterated that the consultants are stationed as per the strategic and defense requirements of the Syrian government.

The situation underscores the ongoing partnership and complex geopolitical dynamics in the region, as Syrian forces continue to confront rebel factions.

