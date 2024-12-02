Left Menu

Iranian Military Advisors: Strategic Presence in Syria

Iran maintains its military consultants in Syria upon Damascus' request amid ongoing battles with insurgent forces, as confirmed by Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 13:50 IST
Iran has confirmed the presence of its military consultants in Syria at the behest of Damascus, amidst ongoing conflicts with insurgents. This revelation comes from Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry.

Baghaei reiterated that the consultants are stationed as per the strategic and defense requirements of the Syrian government.

The situation underscores the ongoing partnership and complex geopolitical dynamics in the region, as Syrian forces continue to confront rebel factions.

