Somali Forces Strike Blow Against Al Shabaab Insurgents

Somali forces carried out an airstrike killing 12 al Shabaab militants in central Somalia. Another 35 were killed by the army in the southwest while attempting to attack a military base. This follows recent insurgent attacks and advances near Mogadishu, raising concerns over potential threats to the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mogadishu | Updated: 17-04-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 14:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Somalia

In a significant operation, Somali forces conducted an airstrike Wednesday that resulted in the deaths of 12 al Shabaab militants in central Somalia, marking a critical blow to the insurgent group.

Later, Somali army units reported eliminating an additional 35 militants attempting to assault a military base in the southwest of the country. This is part of ongoing efforts to curb the insurgency led by the al Qaeda-linked group.

The recent airstrike was executed in the Adan Yabaal district, situated north of Mogadishu, an area often utilized by al Shabaab for operations. The government emphasized that the offensive avoided civilian casualties. However, the battle for control in the region remains unsettled.

