Taiwan's Strategic Dance in High-Tech Diplomacy

In a significant assertion of Taiwan's role in the global high-tech landscape, President Lai Ching-te addressed a think-tank in Hawaii, underscoring the strategic collaboration with the United States. Lai emphasized Taiwan's status as a reliable partner, particularly in the semiconductor industry, which is central to both Taiwanese and global markets.

Despite criticisms from then-President-elect Donald Trump, who accused Taiwan of undermining U.S. businesses, the island continues to play a crucial part in the global supply chain. Lai's comments highlighted Taiwan's contribution to the industry amid rising geopolitical tensions with China, which opposes Taiwanese leaders' U.S. stopovers.

Lai's outreach in Hawaii, including discussions with former U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, exemplifies Taiwan's commitment to strengthening defense collaboration and maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific region. The trip also underscores the delicate balance Taiwan navigates in asserting its democratic governance and strategic alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)