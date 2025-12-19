Trump's Reversal: Nvidia AI Chip Sales to China Under Review

The Trump administration has launched a review potentially allowing the export of Nvidia's H200 AI chips to China, a controversial move drawing criticism over national security concerns. The decision marks a significant shift from the Biden administration's restrictions on advanced AI chip sales to China.

According to five anonymous sources, U.S. government departments including State, Energy, and Defense have 30 days to review the sales, which aim to maintain American tech dominance by reducing Chinese chip demand. The review process' thoroughness has been emphasized to ensure that it is not just a procedural check.

This policy shift contrasts with Trump's first term stance against Chinese tech access, citing intellectual property theft. Former officials express concern over the strategic implications, questioning whether the chip sales align with national security interests.