Delhi Under Siege: Kejriwal's Outcry Against Rising Crime

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Monday accused the current administration of fostering a 'Jungle Raj' in Delhi amidst escalating crime rates.

Kejriwal, after meeting a bereaved family in Naraina, highlighted repeated criminal incidents in their neighborhood. Despite complaints to the police, no preventative measures were implemented.

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, AAP has intensified its focus on law and order issues, critiquing the BJP-led central government and Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP has countered, claiming Kejriwal uses these allegations to distract from the AAP government's shortcomings.

