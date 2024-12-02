Left Menu

Delhi Under Siege: Kejriwal's Outcry Against Rising Crime

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader, alleged a 'Jungle Raj' in Delhi due to rising crime. He highlighted crime incidents, urging BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure safety. Ahead of Delhi Assembly polls, AAP raises law and order concerns, while BJP accuses AAP of deflecting attention from corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:49 IST
Delhi Under Siege: Kejriwal's Outcry Against Rising Crime
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Monday accused the current administration of fostering a 'Jungle Raj' in Delhi amidst escalating crime rates.

Kejriwal, after meeting a bereaved family in Naraina, highlighted repeated criminal incidents in their neighborhood. Despite complaints to the police, no preventative measures were implemented.

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, AAP has intensified its focus on law and order issues, critiquing the BJP-led central government and Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP has countered, claiming Kejriwal uses these allegations to distract from the AAP government's shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024