Tragedy Strikes in Palamu: Smoke Inhalation Claims Two Lives

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Palamu district, an elderly woman and her granddaughter succumbed to smoke inhalation from a brazier left burning inside their room, authorities reported.

The incident took place in Phuldiha village under the jurisdiction of Hussainabad police. The victims, identified as Mularo Kunwar (79) and Maya Kumari (15), were discovered unconscious in a room filled with smoke.

The cause of suffocation is still under investigation, with police awaiting post-mortem results from Hussainabad Sub Divisional Hospital to confirm the official cause of death, while another family member remains critically ill.

(With inputs from agencies.)