Tragedy Strikes in Palamu: Smoke Inhalation Claims Two Lives

An elderly woman and her granddaughter died of suffocation in Jharkhand’s Palamu district due to smoke inhalation from a brazier. The incident occurred in Phuldiha village. The woman's daughter remains in critical condition. A full investigation awaits post-mortem results to confirm the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:17 IST
In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Palamu district, an elderly woman and her granddaughter succumbed to smoke inhalation from a brazier left burning inside their room, authorities reported.

The incident took place in Phuldiha village under the jurisdiction of Hussainabad police. The victims, identified as Mularo Kunwar (79) and Maya Kumari (15), were discovered unconscious in a room filled with smoke.

The cause of suffocation is still under investigation, with police awaiting post-mortem results from Hussainabad Sub Divisional Hospital to confirm the official cause of death, while another family member remains critically ill.

