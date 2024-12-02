High Court Showdown: ED Challenges Court's Release of AAP MLA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has escalated its case against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan by moving to the Delhi High Court, following a trial court's refusal to recognize a chargesheet in a money laundering matter involving alleged Waqf Board irregularities.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri has requested the ED to present various trial court orders pertinent to the case, emphasizing the need to clarify the issue of required prosecution sanction. The trial court had earlier declined to acknowledge alleged money laundering charges against Khan, citing the absence of the necessary sanction, and set a hearing for January 13, 2025.

The ED argues that the court has sufficient grounds to proceed against Khan, contending the lack of sanction is a 'curable defect.' Khan was previously arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, in connection with alleged corruption incidents documented in two FIRs by the CBI and Delhi Police.

