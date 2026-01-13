Bengal BJP's Chargesheet Campaign: A Localized Political Offensive

As the 2026 Assembly elections loom, the West Bengal BJP has unveiled a constituency-centered campaign strategy, issuing 'chargesheets' against Trinamool Congress figures. The approach targets alleged failures of TMC legislators and grassroots leaders, and has elicited a swift counter-call from TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The BJP's move signifies a shift from broad state-centric attacks to a focus on individual Assembly segments, highlighting supposed shortcomings and controversies involving TMC MLAs, municipal heads, councillors, and panchayat leaders. The party claims to have published such chargesheets in at least ten constituencies, with more to come.

Digital and print versions of these chargesheets are circulating widely, aiming to keep local grievances in daily discourse and sharpen the BJP's grassroots attack on the ruling TMC. In response, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee has called for highlighting local development successes as a counter-strategy.

