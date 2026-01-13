NIA Files Chargesheet Against Key Accused in CPI (Maoist) Revival Case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Priyanshu Kashyap, key accused in the revival of the CPI (Maoist) in northern India. Kashyap was involved in ideological indoctrination and recruitment for the banned outfit. This comes following previous charges against two others in the case.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has moved forward with a significant development in the case concerning the resurgence of the banned CPI (Maoist) group in northern India, filing a critical chargesheet on Tuesday against Priyanshu Kashyap, a pivotal figure in the case.
According to agency officials, Kashyap, known by the alias Nilesh and residing in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, has been officially named in a supplementary chargesheet submitted to a special NIA court in Lucknow. This action follows earlier charges against Ajay Singhal and Vishal Singh, made in February and November of the previous year.
Kashyap, arrested in July 2025, was found to be at the helm of the CPI (Maoist)'s Area Cell Committee in Delhi and Sub-Zonal Committee (SZC) in Rohtak. His activities included recruiting and mobilizing for the banned outfit, along with spreading illicit materials, using stealth and subterfuge, according to the NIA's findings.
