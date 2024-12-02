Parliament Unites: Historic Discussion on Constitution's 75th Year

An agreement to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption has been reached between the government and opposition parties, ending a week-long parliamentary impasse. Discussions are scheduled for mid-December in both Houses.

Opposition parties had been pushing for these discussions amidst protests over issues like the Adani indictment and regional unrest. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that parliament would resume normal functions on Tuesday.

The meeting, chaired by Speaker Om Birla, involved key political figures and marked a resolution allowing diverse issues to be addressed, while ensuring the Constitution's commemoration proceeds smoothly.

