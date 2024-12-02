Parliament Unites: Historic Discussion on Constitution's 75th Year
In a significant development, government and opposition parties agreed to discuss the Constitution's 75th anniversary in Parliament. The discussions will be held mid-December, resolving a week-long deadlock. Key issues such as Sambhal violence and Adani indictment continue to influence parliamentary sessions, prompting opposition protests and government rebuttals.
An agreement to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption has been reached between the government and opposition parties, ending a week-long parliamentary impasse. Discussions are scheduled for mid-December in both Houses.
Opposition parties had been pushing for these discussions amidst protests over issues like the Adani indictment and regional unrest. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that parliament would resume normal functions on Tuesday.
The meeting, chaired by Speaker Om Birla, involved key political figures and marked a resolution allowing diverse issues to be addressed, while ensuring the Constitution's commemoration proceeds smoothly.
