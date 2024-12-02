CPI Challenges Railway Minister Over Discrepancy in Worker Safety Data

The CPI's floor leader in the Rajya Sabha, P Sandosh Kumar, has moved a breach of privilege motion against Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This comes after the minister reportedly misled the House with contradictory data on railway worker casualties. The figures he presented starkly contrast previous data provided by his ministry.

According to the CPI's statement, the railway ministry previously reported 65 deaths over a decade in response to a query on worker safety. Yet, earlier data submitted to the House indicated 361 deaths in just the last five years. Such discrepancies raise serious concerns about the ministry's handling of worker safety statistics.

Kumar stresses that this inconsistency reflects a callous approach to a critical safety issue. Highlighting the potential severity of the oversight, he has officially submitted a breach of privilege motion against Minister Vaishnaw, reflecting the CPI's demands for accountability and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)