Left Menu

CPI Challenges Railway Minister Over Discrepancy in Worker Safety Data

CPI leader P Sandosh Kumar filed a breach of privilege motion against Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for providing contradictory data on railway worker casualties in the Rajya Sabha. The CPI noted discrepancies in the reported deaths and injuries, indicating a potentially serious oversight on the ministry's part.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:10 IST
CPI Challenges Railway Minister Over Discrepancy in Worker Safety Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI's floor leader in the Rajya Sabha, P Sandosh Kumar, has moved a breach of privilege motion against Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This comes after the minister reportedly misled the House with contradictory data on railway worker casualties. The figures he presented starkly contrast previous data provided by his ministry.

According to the CPI's statement, the railway ministry previously reported 65 deaths over a decade in response to a query on worker safety. Yet, earlier data submitted to the House indicated 361 deaths in just the last five years. Such discrepancies raise serious concerns about the ministry's handling of worker safety statistics.

Kumar stresses that this inconsistency reflects a callous approach to a critical safety issue. Highlighting the potential severity of the oversight, he has officially submitted a breach of privilege motion against Minister Vaishnaw, reflecting the CPI's demands for accountability and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024