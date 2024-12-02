Cracking Down on Motorcycle Theft Racket: A Web of Crime Unveiled
Five people, including three juveniles, have been arrested for their roles in a motorcycle theft racket. Officials seized 20 stolen bikes, 51 number plates, and other parts. The thefts were traced back to syndicate leader Mohammad Farooq, who was involved in purchasing, dismantling, and distributing stolen vehicle parts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:35 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi police have made significant progress in unraveling a motorcycle theft racket, leading to the arrest of five individuals, including three juveniles, officials confirmed Monday.
Authorities seized 20 stolen motorcycles, 51 number plates, and numerous dismantled parts. Initial suspicions arose on November 25 when a Burari resident reported his bike stolen from the front of his residence.
Through meticulous investigation and CCTV analysis, police traced the culprits, eventually leading to Mohammad Farooq, the syndicate's head, who was operating a sophisticated network for stealing and reselling motorcycle parts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- motorcycle
- theft
- racket
- Delhi
- juveniles
- arrests
- Farooq
- police
- spare parts
- stolen
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gujarat man held from Maharashtra's Akola in Baba Siddique murder case, arrests reach 25: Police.
Farooq Abdullah Confident in Jammu and Kashmir's Promising Future
Farooq Abdullah Criticizes BJP, Advocates for Development in Jammu
Unrest Erupts in Manipur: Arrests, Arson, and Ethnic Tensions
Crackdown on Naxalites: Major Arrests and Explosives Seized in Chhattisgarh