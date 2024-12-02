Cracking Down on Motorcycle Theft Racket: A Web of Crime Unveiled

The Delhi police have made significant progress in unraveling a motorcycle theft racket, leading to the arrest of five individuals, including three juveniles, officials confirmed Monday.

Authorities seized 20 stolen motorcycles, 51 number plates, and numerous dismantled parts. Initial suspicions arose on November 25 when a Burari resident reported his bike stolen from the front of his residence.

Through meticulous investigation and CCTV analysis, police traced the culprits, eventually leading to Mohammad Farooq, the syndicate's head, who was operating a sophisticated network for stealing and reselling motorcycle parts.

