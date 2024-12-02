Left Menu

Cracking Down on Motorcycle Theft Racket: A Web of Crime Unveiled

Five people, including three juveniles, have been arrested for their roles in a motorcycle theft racket. Officials seized 20 stolen bikes, 51 number plates, and other parts. The thefts were traced back to syndicate leader Mohammad Farooq, who was involved in purchasing, dismantling, and distributing stolen vehicle parts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:35 IST
Cracking Down on Motorcycle Theft Racket: A Web of Crime Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi police have made significant progress in unraveling a motorcycle theft racket, leading to the arrest of five individuals, including three juveniles, officials confirmed Monday.

Authorities seized 20 stolen motorcycles, 51 number plates, and numerous dismantled parts. Initial suspicions arose on November 25 when a Burari resident reported his bike stolen from the front of his residence.

Through meticulous investigation and CCTV analysis, police traced the culprits, eventually leading to Mohammad Farooq, the syndicate's head, who was operating a sophisticated network for stealing and reselling motorcycle parts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024