Million-Dollar Heist Solved: Neighbor Arrested in Gold Theft

In a significant breakthrough, the Kerala police have apprehended a suspect in a high-profile theft case in Kannur.

The accused, Lijeesh, was nabbed after investigators identified him through CCTV footage and fingerprint evidence. The stolen goods, including Rs 1.21 crore and 267 sovereigns of gold, were retrieved from a secret compartment beneath his bed. This discovery highlights the meticulous work of the special police team assigned to the case.

The theft occurred on November 20 when the household was attending a wedding in Tamil Nadu. Lijeesh's elaborate plan involved bypassing the home's security systems, but his return to the crime scene raised suspicions, ultimately leading to his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)