President Biden's Surprising Pardon: Hunter Biden's Redemption

In an unexpected move, President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, who faced sentencing for gun and tax convictions. The pardon covers a broad range of potential federal offenses committed by Hunter Biden from 2014 to 2024.

This reversal highlights the contentious nature of presidential clemency, as pardons have historically been used to benefit close associates, a precedent seen in Donald Trump's and Bill Clinton's terms. Biden justified his decision by claiming Hunter was unfairly targeted.

Despite his earlier commitment not to pardon Hunter, President Biden cited political pressures and perceived selective prosecution against his son as key reasons for his change of heart, drawing attention to broader implications within US legal and political systems.

