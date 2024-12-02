Left Menu

President Biden's Surprising Pardon: Hunter Biden's Redemption

President Joe Biden, despite previous pledges, granted a sweeping pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, for gun and tax convictions. This decision, paralleled by past presidents, sparked debate around presidential clemency powers and political controversies surrounding Hunter's legal struggles and alleged selective prosecution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:46 IST
In an unexpected move, President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, who faced sentencing for gun and tax convictions. The pardon covers a broad range of potential federal offenses committed by Hunter Biden from 2014 to 2024.

This reversal highlights the contentious nature of presidential clemency, as pardons have historically been used to benefit close associates, a precedent seen in Donald Trump's and Bill Clinton's terms. Biden justified his decision by claiming Hunter was unfairly targeted.

Despite his earlier commitment not to pardon Hunter, President Biden cited political pressures and perceived selective prosecution against his son as key reasons for his change of heart, drawing attention to broader implications within US legal and political systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

