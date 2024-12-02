Syrian Rebels Seize Aleppo Amid Geopolitical Shifts
Syrian rebel fighters have seized Aleppo and parts of Idlib province, exploiting Hezbollah's distraction in Lebanon. The operation, delayed by conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, represents a significant challenge to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Reduced Iranian and Russian support further facilitated rebel advances.
Syrian rebel forces have made significant territorial gains by capturing Aleppo and parts of Idlib province. The operation, initially scheduled a year ago, was postponed due to ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. However, the recent ceasefire in Lebanon provided an opportunity to advance, according to opposition leader Hadi al-Bahra.
The rapid success in northwestern Syria was partly due to Hezbollah's distraction by its conflict with Israel. The Turkish military has acknowledged the insurgents' plans but has refrained from direct involvement, despite having bases in southern Syria. Syrian and allied Russian forces have launched counterattacks, posing a serious risk to civilian areas.
With decreased support from Iranian and Russian forces, the rebels' advances also pave the way for displaced Syrians to return home. The geopolitical dynamics, including the war in Ukraine, have affected Iranian and Russian resources, impacting Assad's regime's ability to maintain control, Bahra stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Diplomacy in Turmoil: US Efforts & Lebanon's Dilemma
U.S. Envoy's Diplomatic Mission to Beirut for Ceasefire Talks
Renewed U.S.-Led Efforts for Ceasefire in Lebanon Amid Israeli Offensives
G20 Leaders Call for Ceasefire Efforts Amid Global Conflicts
Diplomatic Hope: Inch Closer to a Ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah