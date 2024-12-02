Left Menu

Syrian Rebels Seize Aleppo Amid Geopolitical Shifts

Syrian rebel fighters have seized Aleppo and parts of Idlib province, exploiting Hezbollah's distraction in Lebanon. The operation, delayed by conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, represents a significant challenge to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Reduced Iranian and Russian support further facilitated rebel advances.

Syrian rebel forces have made significant territorial gains by capturing Aleppo and parts of Idlib province. The operation, initially scheduled a year ago, was postponed due to ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. However, the recent ceasefire in Lebanon provided an opportunity to advance, according to opposition leader Hadi al-Bahra.

The rapid success in northwestern Syria was partly due to Hezbollah's distraction by its conflict with Israel. The Turkish military has acknowledged the insurgents' plans but has refrained from direct involvement, despite having bases in southern Syria. Syrian and allied Russian forces have launched counterattacks, posing a serious risk to civilian areas.

With decreased support from Iranian and Russian forces, the rebels' advances also pave the way for displaced Syrians to return home. The geopolitical dynamics, including the war in Ukraine, have affected Iranian and Russian resources, impacting Assad's regime's ability to maintain control, Bahra stated.

