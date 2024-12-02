Tragic Honour Killing: Woman Constable Murdered Over Inter-Caste Marriage

In a shocking incident in Ibrahimpatnam, a 29-year-old woman constable was allegedly murdered by her brother, reportedly in an act of honour killing over her inter-caste marriage.

The woman's husband has accused her brother, stating the family opposed their marriage and threatened them. The brother allegedly planned the attack for a week and executed it while she was en route to work.

Police have apprehended the accused, and a murder case has been registered. Previously, authorities had counseled the family due to the inter-caste marriage. The woman's tragic death highlights ongoing societal issues surrounding caste and familial honour in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)