Tragic Honour Killing: Woman Constable Murdered Over Inter-Caste Marriage

A 29-year-old woman constable was allegedly murdered by her brother in Ibrahimpatnam, near Hyderabad, in a suspected case of honour killing due to her inter-caste marriage. The accused reportedly plotted for a week before attacking her on her way to work. A case has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Ibrahimpatnam, a 29-year-old woman constable was allegedly murdered by her brother, reportedly in an act of honour killing over her inter-caste marriage.

The woman's husband has accused her brother, stating the family opposed their marriage and threatened them. The brother allegedly planned the attack for a week and executed it while she was en route to work.

Police have apprehended the accused, and a murder case has been registered. Previously, authorities had counseled the family due to the inter-caste marriage. The woman's tragic death highlights ongoing societal issues surrounding caste and familial honour in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

