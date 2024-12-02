SKM Rallies Against Adani Group, Calls for Investigation
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue and plans protests against electricity sector privatization in Uttar Pradesh. They accuse the NDA government of shielding Adani despite bribery allegations in the US and violating agreements on electricity reforms.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has intensified its attacks on the central government, calling for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into controversial allegations against the Adani Group. The SKM claims the government's current stance contradicts previous agreements on electricity reforms, accusing it of shielding industrialist Gautam Adani.
Protests are scheduled in Uttar Pradesh on December 4 against proposed electricity sector privatization. The SKM alleges that the NDA government has failed to act on corruption charges against the Adani Group, a case which, they claim, has already seen movement in US courts. They demand transparency and adherence to prior commitments.
The farmers' group also criticized parliamentary figures for allegedly stymieing discussions on the Adani issue. They have threatened to escalate protests unless the demands for a thorough investigation and discourse in Parliament are met. The SKM urges its state leaders to amplify the resistance against electricity privatization and prepaid meter rollout.
(With inputs from agencies.)
