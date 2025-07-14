Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Strengthening India-China Ties Amid Global Complexities

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng the ongoing improvement of India-China relations. Highlighting the significance of open dialogue amid global complexities, Jaishankar's visit marks efforts to further repair ties strained since the 2020 military standoff. The talks align with the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations.

Beijing | Updated: 14-07-2025 11:00 IST
In a bid to further mend relations between India and China, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in significant discussions with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng. These discussions focused on mutual benefits achievable through normalization of ties amid today's complex global scenario.

Jaishankar's visit to China, part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conclave in Tianjin, is his first since diplomatic tensions rose sharply following the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control in 2020. This visit underscores India's recognition of improved bilateral relations and its support for China's SCO presidency.

The meeting follows the Modi-Xi summit, where leaders agreed on new dialogue mechanisms. This thaw in relations is evidenced by resumed initiatives like the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, appreciating the 75th anniversary of India-China diplomatic ties, and promoting collaborative exchanges as both face the challenges of being major global economies.

