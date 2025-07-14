Left Menu

Washington Sundar's Spin Magic Puts India in Command at Lord's

Indian spinner Washington Sundar took center stage against England, claiming four critical wickets in the third Test at Lord's. His remarkable performance has set up a thrilling finale, with India needing 135 runs to win. Sundar's incisive bowling dismantled England's lineup, drawing praise from both teammates and commentators.

Washington Sundar (Photo: @BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
In an electrifying showdown at Lord's, Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar delivered a match-defining performance, securing four vital wickets against England in the third Test of a gripping series.

Sundar's bowling artistry, characterized by a mix of sharp spins and straight deliveries, baffled English batsmen, earning him the scalps of cricketing giants Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Jamie Smith.

With India at 58/4 and needing 135 runs to clinch victory, Sundar's contribution could prove pivotal. Confident of success, he insisted, 'Definitely India winning tomorrow,' as cricket fans worldwide await an exhilarating conclusion.

