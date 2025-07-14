Washington Sundar's Spin Magic Puts India in Command at Lord's

In an electrifying showdown at Lord's, Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar delivered a match-defining performance, securing four vital wickets against England in the third Test of a gripping series.

Sundar's bowling artistry, characterized by a mix of sharp spins and straight deliveries, baffled English batsmen, earning him the scalps of cricketing giants Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Jamie Smith.

With India at 58/4 and needing 135 runs to clinch victory, Sundar's contribution could prove pivotal. Confident of success, he insisted, 'Definitely India winning tomorrow,' as cricket fans worldwide await an exhilarating conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)