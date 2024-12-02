Arrest Made in Gorajan Murder Case: Nephew of Victim Held

An arrest has been made in the gruesome Gorajan murder case, which sent shockwaves through Assam's Nagaon district. Authorities have detained Amal Sarkar, a relative of the victims, on charges related to the crime.

According to Nagaon's Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka, Sarkar was apprehended following a lead that linked him to the tragic incident, where four people, including members of the Sarkar family and a young man named Anupam Sutradhar, were brutally murdered.

Local conjecture singles out a failed romantic involvement as a potential trigger for the killings. As per the investigation, Amal intervened during an attack, resulting in a struggle with Anupam, whom he allegedly killed. Authorities continue to probe this narrative as Amal faces court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)