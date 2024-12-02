Arrest Made in Gorajan Murder Case: Nephew of Victim Held
A person has been arrested in the Gorajan murder case in Assam's Nagaon district, where three family members and another man were slain. Amal Sarkar, the suspect, is the nephew of one of the deceased. Investigations reveal a suspected love affair involved in the motive.
An arrest has been made in the gruesome Gorajan murder case, which sent shockwaves through Assam's Nagaon district. Authorities have detained Amal Sarkar, a relative of the victims, on charges related to the crime.
According to Nagaon's Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka, Sarkar was apprehended following a lead that linked him to the tragic incident, where four people, including members of the Sarkar family and a young man named Anupam Sutradhar, were brutally murdered.
Local conjecture singles out a failed romantic involvement as a potential trigger for the killings. As per the investigation, Amal intervened during an attack, resulting in a struggle with Anupam, whom he allegedly killed. Authorities continue to probe this narrative as Amal faces court proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
