Colombia's Pursuit of Peace: Challenges Amidst Conflict

Colombia's illegal armed groups are exploiting peace efforts to enhance their military and economic power, according to the armed forces commander. Despite peace talks and ceasefires, these groups continue drug trafficking and illegal mining, complicating negotiations and fueling ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 23:56 IST
In Colombia, illegal armed groups are leveraging the government's peace initiatives to bolster their military and economic positions, warned the nation's armed forces commander on Monday.

President Gustavo Petro's administration, since 2022, has sought peace with leftist guerrillas and criminal gangs derived from former paramilitaries to bring an end to decades of internal conflict that have claimed over 450,000 lives.

However, these groups exploit peace efforts to expand criminal activities, such as drug trafficking and illegal mining, posing significant challenges to ongoing negotiations and efforts to restore peace, says Admiral Francisco Cubides.

