Cyclone Fengal's Fury: Tamil Nadu's Tragic Tale

Cyclone Fengal caused widespread devastation across 14 districts of Tamil Nadu, with extensive rainfall and wind damage affecting millions. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi called it 'devastating' and urged Congress workers to aid relief efforts. The cyclone impacted infrastructure, homes, and displaced many residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 10:44 IST
Cyclone Fengal, which formed as a low-pressure area on November 23, wreaked havoc across 14 districts in Tamil Nadu, impacting over 1.5 crore people.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi described the damage as 'devastating,' offering condolences to victims and calling on Congress workers to assist with relief efforts.

The cyclone's landfall on December 1 brought torrential rains and winds up to 90 km/hr, resulting in widespread destruction of infrastructure, homes, and livelihoods.

