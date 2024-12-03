Cyclone Fengal's Fury: Tamil Nadu's Tragic Tale

Cyclone Fengal, which formed as a low-pressure area on November 23, wreaked havoc across 14 districts in Tamil Nadu, impacting over 1.5 crore people.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi described the damage as 'devastating,' offering condolences to victims and calling on Congress workers to assist with relief efforts.

The cyclone's landfall on December 1 brought torrential rains and winds up to 90 km/hr, resulting in widespread destruction of infrastructure, homes, and livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)