High-Stakes Balcony Drama Ends in Arrest: Thane's Tense Police Standoff

A dramatic scene unfolded in Thane, Maharashtra, when a man wanted in a Hyderabad drug trafficking case tried to evade capture by climbing onto a 10th-floor balcony.

Authorities, equipped with a safety net and acting on a tip-off, successfully prevented any harm and arrested the man after a tense negotiation.

He was then handed over to the Hyderabad police for further investigation, marking the end of a seven-month chase under the NDPS Act.

