High-Stakes Balcony Drama Ends in Arrest: Thane's Tense Police Standoff

In Thane, Maharashtra, a dramatic police operation unfolded as a man wanted for drug trafficking attempted to escape by clinging to a balcony on the 10th floor. The police, acting on a Hyderabad warrant, managed to safely apprehend him after a tense standoff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-12-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 11:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic scene unfolded in Thane, Maharashtra, when a man wanted in a Hyderabad drug trafficking case tried to evade capture by climbing onto a 10th-floor balcony.

Authorities, equipped with a safety net and acting on a tip-off, successfully prevented any harm and arrested the man after a tense negotiation.

He was then handed over to the Hyderabad police for further investigation, marking the end of a seven-month chase under the NDPS Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

