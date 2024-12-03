Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Sri Lanka Navy Arrests Indian Fishermen in Palk Strait

The Sri Lanka Navy has arrested 18 Indian fishermen for alleged illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters. The operation reflects ongoing maritime tensions, with 515 Indian fishermen detained this year. A recent meeting between Sri Lankan President and Indian High Commissioner emphasized the need for a long-term solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:48 IST
Tensions Rise as Sri Lanka Navy Arrests Indian Fishermen in Palk Strait
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lanka Navy has taken into custody 18 Indian fishermen accused of illegal fishing within the nation's territorial waters, alongside their fishing trawler. This incident forms part of a wider crackdown, with 515 Indian fishermen arrested and 66 trawlers seized this year, according to official sources.

Monday's operation took place in the northern waters near Vettilaikerni, and both the fishermen and their vessel were subsequently handed over to fisheries officials for further legal proceedings. The issue of fisheries rights has been a prolonged area of dispute between India and Sri Lanka.

In a meeting last month, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha addressed the ongoing disputes, emphasizing the need for a strategic and lasting resolution. The Palk Strait continues to be a hotspot, with rich fishing resources drawing fishermen from both sides in a contested area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024