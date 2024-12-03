Tensions Rise as Sri Lanka Navy Arrests Indian Fishermen in Palk Strait

The Sri Lanka Navy has taken into custody 18 Indian fishermen accused of illegal fishing within the nation's territorial waters, alongside their fishing trawler. This incident forms part of a wider crackdown, with 515 Indian fishermen arrested and 66 trawlers seized this year, according to official sources.

Monday's operation took place in the northern waters near Vettilaikerni, and both the fishermen and their vessel were subsequently handed over to fisheries officials for further legal proceedings. The issue of fisheries rights has been a prolonged area of dispute between India and Sri Lanka.

In a meeting last month, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha addressed the ongoing disputes, emphasizing the need for a strategic and lasting resolution. The Palk Strait continues to be a hotspot, with rich fishing resources drawing fishermen from both sides in a contested area.

(With inputs from agencies.)