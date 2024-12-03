Tensions Rise as Sri Lanka Navy Arrests Indian Fishermen in Palk Strait
The Sri Lanka Navy has arrested 18 Indian fishermen for alleged illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters. The operation reflects ongoing maritime tensions, with 515 Indian fishermen detained this year. A recent meeting between Sri Lankan President and Indian High Commissioner emphasized the need for a long-term solution.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
The Sri Lanka Navy has taken into custody 18 Indian fishermen accused of illegal fishing within the nation's territorial waters, alongside their fishing trawler. This incident forms part of a wider crackdown, with 515 Indian fishermen arrested and 66 trawlers seized this year, according to official sources.
Monday's operation took place in the northern waters near Vettilaikerni, and both the fishermen and their vessel were subsequently handed over to fisheries officials for further legal proceedings. The issue of fisheries rights has been a prolonged area of dispute between India and Sri Lanka.
In a meeting last month, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha addressed the ongoing disputes, emphasizing the need for a strategic and lasting resolution. The Palk Strait continues to be a hotspot, with rich fishing resources drawing fishermen from both sides in a contested area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Swift Navy Rescue During Bali Yatra Incident
Indian Navy Showcases Strength at Bali Yatra 2024
Navy's Swift Action: Fishing Vessel Collision Spurs Major Rescue Operation
High-Seas Collision: Fishing Vessel and Navy Submarine Rescue Effort
Indian Navy's Sea Vigil-24: Tactical Triumph in Simulated Hostage Crisis