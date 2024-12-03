Left Menu

Thane District Authorities Push for Enhanced School Safety Protocols Post-Controversial Assault

In response to a sexual assault incident at a Badlapur school, Thane has initiated a meeting aimed at implementing safety measures such as CCTV installations, police staff verification, and child rights training for educators. This meeting followed directives from the Bombay High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the wake of a disturbing sexual assault case involving two girls in a Badlapur school, Thane district has organized a meeting with multiple stakeholders to address and propose safety enhancements in educational institutions. The gathering took place under the aegis of the Thane District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), led by Principal District Judge Srinivas Agarwal, with DLSA secretary Ishwar Suryavanshi presiding.

Attendees included representatives from schools, teacher associations, police departments, and child protection groups. Discussions concentrated on implementing comprehensive safety protocols such as installing CCTV cameras, facilitating police verification of school staff, and mandating training on children's rights for educators. The initiative stems from a directive by the Bombay High Court to establish concrete safety measures in schools. The rules are intended not merely as guidelines but for actual implementation, ensuring schools maintain CCTV footage for a minimum of one month and offer training on sensitive topics such as 'good touch and bad touch' and cybercrime awareness.

Thane authorities emphasized the necessity for regular police surveillance in schools. Concerns about an increase in juvenile offenders in sexual crimes were raised, highlighting the crucial role educators play in prevention. Assistant Police Commissioner Rajkumar Dongre pointed to the rising frequency of sexual abuse in schools as a growing law-and-order challenge. The meeting concluded with a focus on ongoing safety monitoring and workshops, aiming to shield students from harmful influences and ensure their protection within educational settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

