Drama Unfolds in Latur as Missing Teens Rescued

In a significant development, more than a year and a half after their disappearance, two teenage girls from Latur, Maharashtra, have been rescued by police from Hyderabad. This recovery follows separate kidnapping incidents involving the teens who were abducted when they were about 17 years old.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Latur police orchestrated the successful operation. Both victims, now adults, were found married, and one is reportedly pregnant. The police had filed separate cases for each kidnapping at Udgir Rural and Deoni stations.

Efforts to locate the girls yielded results when the AHTU team, using technical inputs, finally tracked them down to Hyderabad and carried out the rescue operation on Sunday. Two suspects have been apprehended and brought back to Latur for further proceedings in the case, as the police continue under 'Operation Muskan 13' aimed at finding missing women and children across Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)