Mother Detained After Abandoning Disabled Toddler: A Tale of Desperation

In a heart-wrenching case of alleged child abandonment, a 27-year-old woman named Ranjitha has been detained by police. Authorities report that on the evening of November 13, Ranjitha deserted her two-year-old daughter, who was born with genetic and physical disabilities, at her husband's residence and returned to her parental home.

The situation escalated after Ranjitha's in-laws filed a complaint, leading to her arrest on Monday. Police revealed that attempts to convince Ranjitha to assume responsibility for her daughter's care had fallen on deaf ears. Her actions have been criticized, and legal charges under the Juvenile Justice Act have been leveled against her.

The child, who relied on breast milk, remained in the care of her grandparents post-abandonment. Subsequent medical attention was necessitated due to her deteriorating health. Ranjitha was presented to the Mavelikkara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, where she was remanded to judicial custody, signaling ongoing legal procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)