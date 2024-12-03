Farmers' Voices Amplified: The Call for MSP Legal Guarantee

In a pointed address, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the urgent need to address farmers' demands for a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) during an event in Mumbai. This call aligns with persistent farmer protests nationwide, seeking assurances on MSP and other crucial benefits.

Dhankhar challenged the agriculture minister to clarify the unmet promises to farmers, questioning why these critical issues remain unresolved amid India's developmental strides. Highlighting farmers' struggles, he stressed that as India reaches significant global heights, the agricultural community should not be overlooked.

Echoing these concerns, Congress, through Jairam Ramesh, reiterated its demand for implementing the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations. The party criticized the disparity in how capitalists receive debt relief while farmers await similar support, calling for immediate policy changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)