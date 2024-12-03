Iran Contemplates Troop Deployment to Syria

In a recent interview with the Qatari-owned Arabic media outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi disclosed that Tehran might consider sending troops to Syria at the request of Damascus.

However, Araqchi did not commit to any immediate action and emphasized that such a move would depend on a formal request from Syria.

Araqchi further mentioned plans to visit Russia for talks concerning the ongoing Syrian crisis, though he refrained from giving an exact timeline for this diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)