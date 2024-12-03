Left Menu

Iran Contemplates Troop Deployment to Syria

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced that Tehran is open to deploying troops to Syria if requested by Damascus. Araqchi also revealed plans to visit Russia to discuss the Syrian crisis, though specific details on the timing of the trip were withheld.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:55 IST
Iran Contemplates Troop Deployment to Syria

In a recent interview with the Qatari-owned Arabic media outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi disclosed that Tehran might consider sending troops to Syria at the request of Damascus.

However, Araqchi did not commit to any immediate action and emphasized that such a move would depend on a formal request from Syria.

Araqchi further mentioned plans to visit Russia for talks concerning the ongoing Syrian crisis, though he refrained from giving an exact timeline for this diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024