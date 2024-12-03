Iran Contemplates Troop Deployment to Syria
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced that Tehran is open to deploying troops to Syria if requested by Damascus. Araqchi also revealed plans to visit Russia to discuss the Syrian crisis, though specific details on the timing of the trip were withheld.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:55 IST
In a recent interview with the Qatari-owned Arabic media outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi disclosed that Tehran might consider sending troops to Syria at the request of Damascus.
However, Araqchi did not commit to any immediate action and emphasized that such a move would depend on a formal request from Syria.
Araqchi further mentioned plans to visit Russia for talks concerning the ongoing Syrian crisis, though he refrained from giving an exact timeline for this diplomatic engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Syria
- Abbas Araqchi
- diplomacy
- Middle East
- Tehran
- Damascus
- Russia
- Syrian crisis
- foreign policy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Middle East Dilemma: Balancing Alliances and Volatility
PURE EV Partners with Arva Electric: Riding into Middle Eastern and African Markets
Middle East Peace Deal Nears Amidst Gaza Crisis
Breakthrough in Middle East: U.S. Mediator Sees Real Opportunity for Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire
Massil Technologies Partners with KrakenD to Transform API Management in India and Middle East