Tensions Escalate as Rahul Gandhi Blocked from Visiting Sambhal

On Wednesday, a high-profile political standoff unfolded at the Ghazipur border as Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha's leader of opposition, faced a barricade in his quest to visit Sambhal. Standing resolute, Gandhi asserted his right to proceed, albeit amid rising tensions following recent unrest in the region.

Amid heavy police presence, Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior Congress members, found their path blocked. Despite their readiness to comply with police escort conditions, authorities remained firm, citing orders to maintain security following violent incidents in Sambhal.

Accusing the police of obstructing democracy, Gandhi vowed to fight for his constitutional rights. The prohibition stemmed from recent conflicts related to a historical mosque survey, which led to fatalities. With prohibitory measures extended, the situation in Sambhal remains tightly controlled.

(With inputs from agencies.)