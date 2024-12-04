Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Rahul Gandhi Blocked from Visiting Sambhal

Rahul Gandhi, leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, was halted at Ghazipur border while attempting to visit Sambhal. Despite offering to go with police, he was denied entry, citing safety concerns due to ongoing tensions. Gandhi denounced the restrictions as unconstitutional, pledging continued resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:56 IST
Tensions Escalate as Rahul Gandhi Blocked from Visiting Sambhal
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, a high-profile political standoff unfolded at the Ghazipur border as Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha's leader of opposition, faced a barricade in his quest to visit Sambhal. Standing resolute, Gandhi asserted his right to proceed, albeit amid rising tensions following recent unrest in the region.

Amid heavy police presence, Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior Congress members, found their path blocked. Despite their readiness to comply with police escort conditions, authorities remained firm, citing orders to maintain security following violent incidents in Sambhal.

Accusing the police of obstructing democracy, Gandhi vowed to fight for his constitutional rights. The prohibition stemmed from recent conflicts related to a historical mosque survey, which led to fatalities. With prohibitory measures extended, the situation in Sambhal remains tightly controlled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024