In a recent revelation, Finnish ECB policymaker Olli Rehn has argued for a December rate cut, as reported by the Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday. Rehn highlights the fragile economic growth and waning inflation in the eurozone.

According to Rehn, the current economic factors warrant a reduction in the key interest rate, as inflation stagnates around the central bank's target of 2%. He insists that these conditions support the need for monetary policy easing.

Looking forward, Rehn predicts that this trend in monetary policy will continue in the upcoming months, signaling a strategic pivot by the European Central Bank to bolster economic stability within the region.

