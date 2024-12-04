ECB's Olli Rehn Advocates December Rate Cut
Finnish ECB policymaker Olli Rehn suggests a justified rate cut in December, citing fragile economic growth and slowing inflation in the euro area. He anticipates continued monetary policy easing in the coming months, as shared in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat.
According to Rehn, the current economic factors warrant a reduction in the key interest rate, as inflation stagnates around the central bank's target of 2%. He insists that these conditions support the need for monetary policy easing.
Looking forward, Rehn predicts that this trend in monetary policy will continue in the upcoming months, signaling a strategic pivot by the European Central Bank to bolster economic stability within the region.
