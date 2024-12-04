Left Menu

BJP Urges PM Modi's Intervention for ISKCON Monk's Release in Bangladesh

BJP Lok Sabha members have requested Prime Minister Modi's help to release ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, imprisoned in Bangladesh on sedition charges. The case was discussed during Zero Hour, with members expressing concerns over religious violence and injustice, urging diplomatic action for his release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:57 IST
ISKCON Temple Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP Lok Sabha member has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for intervention in the case of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who remains incarcerated in Bangladesh on sedition charges.

During the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya along with actress-turned-politician Hema Malini raised the issue. Malini emphasized that the situation transcends diplomacy, being deeply connected to religious sentiments and devotion, while also expressing hope for the monk's release by Bangladeshi authorities.

Furthermore, BJP's Dilip Saikia highlighted the infiltration of Bangladeshi Muslims into Assam, influencing political dynamics. He urged Parliament to adopt a resolution sending a clear message to Bangladesh about ending atrocities against Hindus, while Firojiya mentioned difficulties in securing legal representation for the monk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

