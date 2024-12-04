Left Menu

Twisted Murder Plot: Business Feud Turns Fatal

A property dealer in Dehradun was murdered by a hitman he had hired to kill his business partner. Instead, the hitman was bribed to turn on him. The police arrested four individuals involved in this twisted plot, which stemmed from a dispute over land ownership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:28 IST
Twisted Murder Plot: Business Feud Turns Fatal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking twist of events in Dehradun, a property dealer was murdered by a hitman he had employed to eliminate his business partner. The plot came to light when the hired assassin disclosed details, leading to the arrest of four individuals involved.

According to the police, Manjesh Kumar (42) had initially contracted Arjun Kumar (30) to kill his business associate Sanjay Singh, known as Fauji. However, in a dark turn, Singh offered the hitman Rs 10 crore to betray and kill Kumar instead.

Lured by this lucrative offer, Arjun enticed Kumar to a party, where he and an accomplice strangled him to death. The police swiftly arrested the perpetrators and resolved the case, which had roots in a longstanding land dispute between the victim and Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024