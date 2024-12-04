Twisted Murder Plot: Business Feud Turns Fatal

In a shocking twist of events in Dehradun, a property dealer was murdered by a hitman he had employed to eliminate his business partner. The plot came to light when the hired assassin disclosed details, leading to the arrest of four individuals involved.

According to the police, Manjesh Kumar (42) had initially contracted Arjun Kumar (30) to kill his business associate Sanjay Singh, known as Fauji. However, in a dark turn, Singh offered the hitman Rs 10 crore to betray and kill Kumar instead.

Lured by this lucrative offer, Arjun enticed Kumar to a party, where he and an accomplice strangled him to death. The police swiftly arrested the perpetrators and resolved the case, which had roots in a longstanding land dispute between the victim and Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)