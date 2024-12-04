Bangladesh's New Chapter: Calls for India to Acknowledge the Uprising

India is urged to "unequivocally" recognize the July-August uprising that led to the downfall of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government, according to Mahfuj Alam in Bangladesh's interim leadership.

Alam claims that India's attempt to depict the uprising as a militant, anti-Hindu, Islamist takeover is misguided. He emphasized the significance of this recognition for renewing bilateral relations, dismissing the notion that the movement was anything but a democratic struggle.

The uprising, largely driven by widespread student protests, resulted in the departure of Hasina and the appointment of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus as Chief Adviser. The situation has strained India-Bangladesh relations, with both sides navigating complex narratives and realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)