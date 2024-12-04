Left Menu

Bangladesh's New Chapter: Calls for India to Acknowledge the Uprising

Mahfuj Alam, a key figure in Bangladesh's interim government, urges India to acknowledge the July-August uprising that overthrew Sheikh Hasina's regime. Alam criticizes India's portrayal of the uprising as militant and Islamist. The movement, led by student protests, aims for a democratic future for Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:37 IST
Bangladesh's New Chapter: Calls for India to Acknowledge the Uprising
Sheikh Hasina Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

India is urged to "unequivocally" recognize the July-August uprising that led to the downfall of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government, according to Mahfuj Alam in Bangladesh's interim leadership.

Alam claims that India's attempt to depict the uprising as a militant, anti-Hindu, Islamist takeover is misguided. He emphasized the significance of this recognition for renewing bilateral relations, dismissing the notion that the movement was anything but a democratic struggle.

The uprising, largely driven by widespread student protests, resulted in the departure of Hasina and the appointment of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus as Chief Adviser. The situation has strained India-Bangladesh relations, with both sides navigating complex narratives and realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024