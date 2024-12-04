Left Menu

DRI's Massive Crackdown on Smuggling: A Year of Record Seizures

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized over 8,224 kg of contraband worth Rs 2,242 crore in the fiscal year 2023-24, highlighting a rise in cocaine seizures. India emerges as a major target for illicit gold imports from Gulf and Southeast Asian countries, while 'Yaba' pills pose significant challenges.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has reported significant seizures during the fiscal year 2023-24, highlighting pressing challenges in combatting smuggling activities. Over the year, 8,224 kg of contraband, valued at Rs 2,242 crore, was seized by authorities.

Cocaine seizures have notably increased over the past five years. A total of 107.31 kg of cocaine worth Rs 974.78 crore was confiscated in the illicit market. Additionally, the smuggling of gold through India's porous borders remains a significant concern for law enforcement agencies.

The DRI's report also underlines a troubling rise in the circulation of 'Yaba' pills, recreational drugs mostly produced in Myanmar. Smuggling through air routes and innovative concealment methods by smugglers continue to challenge Indian authorities.

