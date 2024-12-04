Left Menu

Indore Protest: Raising Voices for Hindu Safety in Bangladesh

Thousands of Hindus in Indore protested against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. The rally, supported by various commercial establishments, aimed at urging the Indian government to pressure Bangladesh for ensuring minority safety and religious freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:06 IST
Indore Protest: Raising Voices for Hindu Safety in Bangladesh
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of Hindus gathered in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday, voicing their concerns against recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. The state's commercial establishments showed solidarity by closing for half a day during the protest.

Reports indicate that Bangladesh's Hindu minority, comprising around 8% of the 170 million population, has faced over 200 attacks since August. The rally commenced in the Lalbagh area and proceeded to the district collector's office, featuring significant participation from women, religious leaders, and RSS workers.

The protest culminated in a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, demanding that India exert pressure on Bangladesh to ensure the safety and freedom for its minority communities. Influential leaders, including state minister Tulsiram Silawat and BJP MLA Usha Thakur, supported the demonstration, reinforcing India's concern over recurring attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

