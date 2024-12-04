Left Menu

Stalled Protections: Amendments to Whistle Blowers Act in Limbo

The amendments to the Whistle Blowers Protection Act remain stalled, as they are not part of the current government's approved legislative agenda. The 2015 amendment bill lapsed after the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha, leaving the act unenforced for now.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:44 IST
Stalled Protections: Amendments to Whistle Blowers Act in Limbo
  • Country:
  • India

The government's proposed changes to the Whistle Blowers Protection Act are not included in the legislative agenda for the current parliamentary session, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The act, initially notified in May 2014, has not been enforced pending specified amendments.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh cited the need for the amendments aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty, integrity, and state security. The Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015, which addressed these concerns, passed in Lok Sabha but lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.

The amendment bill has not been reintroduced in the new legislative session, leaving the original act unenforced and the fate of whistleblower protections uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024