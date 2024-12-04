Stalled Protections: Amendments to Whistle Blowers Act in Limbo

The government's proposed changes to the Whistle Blowers Protection Act are not included in the legislative agenda for the current parliamentary session, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The act, initially notified in May 2014, has not been enforced pending specified amendments.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh cited the need for the amendments aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty, integrity, and state security. The Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015, which addressed these concerns, passed in Lok Sabha but lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.

The amendment bill has not been reintroduced in the new legislative session, leaving the original act unenforced and the fate of whistleblower protections uncertain.

