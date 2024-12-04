Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Police Crack Down on Drug Trade with Major Property Seizures

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have confiscated properties worth over Rs 3 crore linked to two alleged drug peddlers in Srinagar. This operation is part of ongoing efforts to combat the drug menace under the NDPS Act. The properties acquired through illegal trade highlight a significant move to dismantle narcotics infrastructure.

  • India

In a significant move against the drug trade, Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized properties valued at over Rs 3 crore, reportedly linked to two drug peddlers in Srinagar, officials confirmed.

The crackdown aligns with ongoing efforts to curtail drug smuggling activities in the region, a police spokesperson detailed, noting the attachment of properties under Section 68 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Among the seized assets is a three-storey residential building at Banpora Batamaloo owned by Abdul Ahad Bhat, accused of selling drugs to local youth. Similarly, another building in Natipora linked to Manzoor Ahmad Bhat and his son, Jan Manzoor Bhat, also under suspicion of drug peddling, has been seized, further demonstrating the police's resolve to disrupt illegal narcotics operations.

