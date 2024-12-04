Driving Disability Inclusion: Unveiling the Comprehensive Handbook by Godrej DEI Lab and Khaitan & Co

Godrej DEI Lab and Khaitan & Co unveiled the second edition of the Handbook on Rights of Persons with Disabilities at a summit in Mumbai. This handbook, a pivotal tool in understanding Indian disability rights jurisprudence, highlights the importance of workplace inclusion.

Parmesh Shahani of Godrej DEI Lab emphasized their focus on creating equity in corporate India by shifting organizational perspectives from compliance to purpose-driven inclusivity. Partner at Khaitan & Co, Aakash Choubey, underscored the legal and moral imperatives for integrating disability-friendly practices in workplaces.

The summit featured a panel discussion, advocating for actionable strategies to promote workplace inclusivity, and was attended by notable figures in the disability rights sector. This initiative marks another step towards embedding inclusive principles in Indian corporate culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)