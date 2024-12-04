Left Menu

Narges Mohammadi's Temporary Freedom: Nobel Laureate Released for Medical Treatment

Narges Mohammadi, a Nobel peace prize winner, was temporarily released from Evin prison in Iran for medical treatment after her jail sentence was suspended. Her release follows a doctor's recommendation, citing her recovery needs after surgery. Mohammadi is renowned for her advocacy for women's rights and abolishing the death penalty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:11 IST
In a significant development, Iranian Nobel peace prize laureate Narges Mohammadi was released from the notorious Evin prison to undergo urgent medical treatment, according to her husband, Taqi Rahmani.

The Tehran Prosecutor's office suspended her sentence for three weeks, following a forensic doctor's advice. Mohammadi, known for her tireless advocacy of women's rights and opposition to the death penalty, recently underwent a crucial surgery for a benign tumor.

This temporary freedom comes as a brief respite for Mohammadi, who has spent years behind bars, accused of spreading propaganda against Iran's Islamic Republic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

